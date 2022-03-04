NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Results

Friday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 134 laps, 54 points.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134, 0.

3. (17) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 36.

4. (5) Ryan Preece, Ford, 134, 34.

5. (8) Tanner Gray, Ford, 134, 46.

6. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 134, 31.

7. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 134, 39.

8. (32) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 134, 29.

9. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 134, 28.

10. (10) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 134, 37.

11. (29) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 134, 26.

12. (21) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 134, 25.

13. (12) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 134, 30.

14. (19) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 134, 23.

15. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

16. (14) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 134, 21.

17. (16) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 134, 20.

18. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 134, 19.

19. (26) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 134, 18.

20. (36) Loris Hezemans, Toyota, 134, 17.

21. (23) Todd Bodine, Toyota, 134, 16.

22. (33) Matt Jaskol, Toyota, 134, 15.

23. (11) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 134, 14.

24. (13) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 134, 14.

25. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 134, 22.

26. (34) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 133, 11.

27. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 132, 10.

28. (9) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 126, 12.

29. (31) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 114, 8.

30. (25) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, engine, 113, 7.

31. (4) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, accident, 103, 26.

32. (24) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 71, 12.

33. (20) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 44, 4.

34. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 28, 3.

35. (30) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, dvp, 21, 2.

36. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, disqualified, 134, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 93.223 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 9 minutes, 22 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.289 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Nemechek 0-1; K.Busch 2-10; Z.Smith 11-24; C.Smith 25-27; B.Rhodes 28-32; T.Gray 33-36; C.Hocevar 37-45; K.Busch 46-55; T.Gray 56-58; B.Rhodes 59-62; K.Busch 63-71; J.Nemechek 72-91; T.Hill 92; J.Nemechek 93-94; C.Smith 95-101; C.Eckes 102; C.Smith 103-122; C.Eckes 123-125; R.Preece 126-128; K.Busch 129-131; Z.Smith 132; C.Smith 133-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 4 times for 32 laps; K.Busch, 4 times for 31 laps; J.Nemechek, 3 times for 23 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 15 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 9 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 9 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 7 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 4 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Smith, 1; Z.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 87; 2. T.Gray, 82; 3. T.Majeski, 72; 4. B.Rhodes, 70; 5. S.Friesen, 65; 6. M.DiBenedetto, 58; 7. C.Hocevar, 58; 8. A.Self, 57; 9. M.Crafton, 55; 10. J.Nemechek, 55; 11. C.Eckes, 53; 12. Z.Smith, 47; 13. T.Hill, 42; 14. T.Fogleman, 40; 15. K.Wright, 38; 16. S.Boyd, 36.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.