NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck XPEL 225 Results

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Zane Smith, Ford, 46 laps, 60 points.

2. (11) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 46, 35.

3. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 46, 0.

4. (13) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 46, 50.

5. (12) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 46, 38.

6. (8) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 46, 34.

7. (10) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 46, 36.

8. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 46, 32.

9. (7) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 46, 41.

10. (16) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 46, 27.

11. (24) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 46, 26.

12. (14) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 46, 40.

13. (20) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 46, 24.

14. (18) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 46, 23.

15. (17) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 46, 22.

16. (22) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 46, 21.

17. (28) Tanner Gray, Ford, 46, 20.

18. (31) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 46, 19.

19. (4) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 46, 20.

20. (32) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, ontrack, 17.

21. (34) Will Rodgers, Toyota, 46, 0.

22. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 46, 21.

23. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 46, 14.

24. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 46, 13.

25. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

26. (9) Taylor Gray, Ford, 46, 11.

27. (15) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 45, 10.

28. (21) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 42, 9.

29. (33) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 40, 8.

30. (19) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 39, 7.

31. (36) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, reargear, 32, 16.

32. (27) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, dvp, 31, 5.

33. (35) Matt Jaskol, Toyota, electrical, 30, 4.

34. (23) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 29, 3.

35. (29) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, transmission, 3, 2.

36. (1) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, garage, 1, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 64.903 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, .0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.529 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Creed 0; A.Bowman 1; K.Busch 2-8; P.Kligerman 9; Z.Smith 10-13; K.Busch 14-20; C.Smith 21; J.Nemechek 22; Z.Smith 23-27; K.Busch 28-44; Z.Smith 45-46

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 3 times for 31 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 11 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: Z.Smith, 2; C.Smith, 1; C.Heim, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 170; 2. B.Rhodes, 155; 3. S.Friesen, 147; 4. Z.Smith, 139; 5. T.Gray, 139; 6. C.Eckes, 122; 7. T.Majeski, 122; 8. J.Nemechek, 115; 9. T.Ankrum, 104; 10. D.Kraus, 104; 11. M.Crafton, 102; 12. C.Hocevar, 102; 13. A.Self, 94; 14. G.Enfinger, 88; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 81; 16. T.Hill, 78.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

