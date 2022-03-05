NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200 laps, 56 points.

2. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 55.

3. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

4. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 45.

5. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

6. (5) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

7. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

10. (21) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 35.

11. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 0.

13. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (3) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 23.

15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 21.

17. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (38) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (30) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 198, 17.

21. (34) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 198, 15.

23. (23) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

24. (31) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 198, 13.

25. (9) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 198, 29.

26. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 196, 11.

27. (32) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 195, 10.

28. (14) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 195, 9.

29. (22) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 194, 8.

30. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 193, 7.

31. (7) Ryan Truex, Toyota, accident, 190, 14.

32. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 188, 16.

33. (28) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 4.

34. (29) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 3.

35. (37) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 2.

36. (19) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 1.

37. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 25, 1.

38. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

