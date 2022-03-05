NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Saturday
1. (11) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200 laps, 56 points.
2. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 55.
3. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 42.
4. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 45.
5. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 33.
6. (5) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, 31.
7. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 30.
8. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 29.
9. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 33.
10. (21) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 35.
11. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 26.
12. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 0.
13. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 200, 24.
14. (3) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 23.
15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 22.
16. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 21.
17. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 20.
18. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 19.
19. (38) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 18.
20. (30) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 198, 17.
21. (34) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 198, 16.
22. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 198, 15.
23. (23) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 198, 0.
24. (31) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 198, 13.
25. (9) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 198, 29.
26. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 196, 11.
27. (32) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 195, 10.
28. (14) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 195, 9.
29. (22) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 194, 8.
30. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 193, 7.
31. (7) Ryan Truex, Toyota, accident, 190, 14.
32. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 188, 16.
33. (28) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 4.
34. (29) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 3.
35. (37) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 2.
36. (19) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 1.
37. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 25, 1.
38. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
