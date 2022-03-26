NASCAR-Xfinity Pit Boss 250 Results

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 46 laps, 53 points.

2. (8) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 46, 35.

3. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 46, 0.

4. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 46, 35.

5. (10) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 46, 42.

6. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 46, 31.

7. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 46, 30.

8. (16) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 46, 42.

9. (17) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 46, 28.

10. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 46, 27.

11. (35) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 46, 26.

12. (11) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 46, 0.

13. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 46, 24.

14. (7) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 46, 28.

15. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 46, 23.

16. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 46, 26.

17. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

18. (38) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 46, 19.

19. (23) Parker Chase, Toyota, 46, 21.

20. (28) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 46, 17.

21. (33) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 46, 16.

22. (30) Patrick Gallagher, Ford, 46, 15.

23. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 46, 14.

24. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 46, 15.

25. (19) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 46, 20.

26. (22) Riley Herbst, Ford, 46, 17.

27. (25) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 46, 17.

28. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 46, 0.

29. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 46, 8.

30. (34) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 46, 7.

31. (14) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 46, 6.

32. (32) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 46, 6.

33. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 46, 18.

34. (31) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 46, 3.

35. (27) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 46, 2.

36. (5) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, reargear, 41, 10.

37. (37) Will Rodgers, Toyota, 34, 1.

38. (29) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, engine, 13, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 70.635 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.039 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gibbs 0; R.Chastain 1-3; A.Allmendinger 4-16; T.Gibbs 17; R.Chastain 18-27; S.Mayer 28-30; J.Allgaier 31; R.Chastain 32; A.Allmendinger 33-46

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 27 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 14 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Gibbs, 2; N.Gragson, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1; A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 258; 2. A.Allmendinger, 257; 3. T.Gibbs, 227; 4. J.Allgaier, 190; 5. J.Berry, 181; 6. A.Hill, 172; 7. B.Jones, 172; 8. D.Hemric, 166; 9. S.Mayer, 162; 10. R.Sieg, 151; 11. S.Creed, 149; 12. R.Herbst, 145; 13. B.Brown, 135; 14. L.Cassill, 128; 15. A.Alfredo, 128; 16. B.Moffitt, 126.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.