NASCAR-Xfinity United Rentals 200 Results

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 59 points.

2. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 51.

3. (8) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

4. (1) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, 200, 50.

5. (11) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 0.

6. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 37.

7. (17) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

8. (15) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

9. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

10. (24) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

11. (4) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 199, 26.

12. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 25.

13. (26) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (12) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (13) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

21. (19) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (7) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

23. (31) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (25) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 198, 13.

25. (32) JJ Yeley, Ford, 198, 12.

26. (28) Nick Sanchez, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

27. (36) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 197, 10.

28. (33) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (38) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 197, 8.

30. (10) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 197, 7.

31. (29) David Starr, Ford, 196, 6.

32. (20) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 196, 5.

33. (27) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

34. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 196, 3.

35. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, ignition, 178, 2.

36. (6) Parker Retzlaff, Ford, fuelpump, 158, 1.

37. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 147, 1.

38. (21) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 20, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.692 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.555 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Bayne 0-33; N.Gragson 34-41; T.Bayne 42; N.Gragson 43-44; T.Bayne 45-48; N.Gragson 49; B.Jones 50-54; N.Gragson 55-60; B.Jones 61-69; N.Gragson 70-94; J.Allgaier 95-99; B.Jones 100-101; J.Nemechek 102-112; N.Gragson 113-169; R.Sieg 170-171; B.Jones 172-185; N.Gragson 186-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): N.Gragson, 7 times for 114 laps; T.Bayne, 3 times for 38 laps; B.Jones, 4 times for 30 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 11 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: T.Gibbs, 1; A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 144; 2. T.Gibbs, 127; 3. A.Allmendinger, 123; 4. J.Allgaier, 120; 5. J.Berry, 108; 6. D.Hemric, 103; 7. R.Herbst, 94; 8. A.Alfredo, 82; 9. S.Mayer, 80; 10. A.Hill, 74; 11. R.Sieg, 72; 12. B.Jones, 70; 13. B.Brown, 68; 14. S.Creed, 66; 15. J.Burton, 59; 16. J.Yeley, 56.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.