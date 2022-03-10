On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nashville’s new stadium to be called GEODIS Park under deal

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 3:00 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada will be named GEODIS Park in a multi-year naming rights deal between the Nashville Soccer Club and the global supply chain operator.

Specific terms of the deal were not announced Thursday, though GEODIS also will be the presenting partner for a new soccer league in the community. This is the first such deal for GEODIS, which has its North American headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Construction on the 30,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be concluded in the next month, and Nashville’s first game inside GEODIS Park is May 1 against Philadelphia Union. Approximately 20,000 season tickets have been sold inside the new stadium. All private suites and loge boxes are sold out already for this season.

“The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of ‘GEODIS Park’ is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club,” Nashville chief executive officer Ian Ayre said.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

