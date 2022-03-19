On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

National Invitational Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 2:05 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 15

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72

At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Logan, Utah

Oregon 83, Utah St. 72

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

At Coors Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68

At Beasley Coliseum

Pullman, Wash.

Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU 90, Princeton 79

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT

Wednesday, March 16

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Dayton 74, Toledo 55

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU 68, Nicholls 58

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 79, Iona 74

At John Paul Jones Arena

Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57

At Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis

N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 74, Towson 64

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest vs. VCU, 4 p.m.

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU vs. N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt vs. Dayton, 3 p.m.

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU vs. Washington St., 3 p.m.

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. Florida, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 22

At TBD

Oklahoma-St. Bonaventure winner vs. North Texas-Virginia winner, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest-VCU winner, TBA

SMU-Washington St. winner vs. BYU-N. Iowa winner, TBA

Vanderbilt-Dayton winner vs. Xavier-Florida winner, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 29

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Thursday, March 31

Semifinal winners, TBA

