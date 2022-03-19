National Invitational Tournament Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62
Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72
Oregon 83, Utah St. 72
Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71
St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68
Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50
VCU 90, Princeton 79
Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68
North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT
Dayton 74, Toledo 55
SMU 68, Nicholls 58
Florida 79, Iona 74
Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57
N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68
Wake Forest 74, Towson 64
BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72
Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60
Wake Forest vs. VCU, 4 p.m.
BYU vs. N. Iowa, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. Dayton, 3 p.m.
SMU vs. Washington St., 3 p.m.
North Texas vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.
Xavier vs. Florida, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma-St. Bonaventure winner vs. North Texas-Virginia winner, TBA
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest-VCU winner, TBA
SMU-Washington St. winner vs. BYU-N. Iowa winner, TBA
Vanderbilt-Dayton winner vs. Xavier-Florida winner, TBA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Semifinal winners, TBA
