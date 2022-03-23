Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National Invitational Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 9:10 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 15

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72

At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Logan, Utah

Oregon 83, Utah St. 72

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

At Coors Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68

At Beasley Coliseum

Pullman, Wash.

Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU 90, Princeton 79

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT

Wednesday, March 16

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Dayton 74, Toledo 55

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU 68, Nicholls 58

        Read more: Sports News

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 79, Iona 74

At John Paul Jones Arena

Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57

At Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis

N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 74, Towson 64

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 80, VCU 74

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU 90, N. Iowa 71

Sunday, March 20

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

St. Bonaventure 70, Oklahoma 68

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 70, Dayton 68, OT

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

Washington St. 75, SMU 63

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Virginia 71, North Texas 69, OT

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier 72, Florida 56

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 22

At John Paul Jones Arena

Charlottesville, Va.

St. Bonaventure 52, Virginia 51

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier 75, Vanderbilt 73

Wednesday, March 23

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 67, Wake Forest 52

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU vs. Washington St., 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 29

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Xavier vs. St. Bonaventure, TBA

BYU-Washington St. winner vs. Texas A&M, TBA

Championship

Thursday, March 31

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move