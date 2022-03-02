On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA fines Pacers’ Jalen Smith, Spurs’ Dejounte Murray $20K

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 3:37 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA on Wednesday fined Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith $20,000 for directing profane language toward an official after he was ejected during a game and fined San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee.

The incident involving Smith occurred Monday night following his ejection with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 119-103 loss in Orlando to the Magic. Smith picked up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic. The Pacers never recovered.

Murray was given a technical foul and was ejected Monday night late in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies after he threw the ball back to a referee who had just called a foul on his teammate, and the ball hit the ref in the lower leg.

Murray finished with 21 points and eight assists in the 118-105 loss. He is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, his fifth with the Spurs.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before he was sent to the Pacers’ locker room. Indiana got the 21-year-old, second-year player from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Torrey Craig and cash at the trade deadline.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address