Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:31 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 5 .737
Raptors 15 6 .714
Delaware 12 5 .706 1
Capital City 13 6 .684 1
Long Island 14 8 .636
Westchester 10 8 .556
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 10 11 .476 5
Maine 8 10 .444
Fort Wayne 8 12 .400
College Park 7 11 .389
Wisconsin 7 12 .368 7
Greensboro 6 12 .333
Lakeland 5 12 .294 8
Cleveland 2 15 .118 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 13 6 .684
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Iowa 9 8 .529
Birmingham 10 9 .526
Oklahoma City 12 11 .522
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Austin 8 8 .500 5
Texas 8 10 .444 6
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 8 12 .400 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 5 14 .263

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 108, Austin 100

Capital City 114, Cleveland 105

Salt Lake City 113, Iowa 109

Agua Caliente 121, Birmingham 105

Santa Cruz 110, G League 98

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

