Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 14 5 .737 ½
Raptors 16 6 .727
Delaware 12 5 .706
Capital City 13 6 .684
Long Island 14 8 .636 2
Westchester 11 8 .579
Grand Rapids 12 9 .571
Windy City 10 11 .476
Maine 8 11 .421
Fort Wayne 8 12 .400 7
College Park 7 11 .389 7
Wisconsin 7 13 .350 8
Greensboro 6 13 .316
Lakeland 5 12 .294
Cleveland 2 15 .118 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 14 6 .700 1
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Iowa 9 8 .529
Oklahoma City 12 11 .522
Stockton 10 10 .500 5
Birmingham 10 10 .500 5
Texas 9 10 .474
Austin 8 9 .471
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 8 12 .400 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 9
Salt Lake City 5 14 .263

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 131, Wisconsin 127

Westchester 115, Greensboro 108

Raptors 128, Maine 92

Texas 99, Austin 94

Agua Caliente 109, Birmingham 101

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

