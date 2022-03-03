NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Raptors
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|1
|Capital City
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Delaware
|12
|6
|.667
|2½
|Long Island
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Grand Rapids
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Maine
|8
|11
|.421
|7
|Fort Wayne
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|College Park
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Wisconsin
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|Lakeland
|5
|13
|.278
|9½
|Cleveland
|2
|15
|.118
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Oklahoma City
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Austin
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Memphis
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|14
|.300
|9
___
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis 114, Oklahoma City 109
Grand Rapids 124, Lakeland 119
Long Island 119, Delaware 113
Raptors 128, College Park 104
Salt Lake City 126, Iowa 122, OT
Santa Cruz 109, Stockton 99
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Long Island at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 2 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
