Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 17 6 .739
Motor City 14 5 .737 1
Capital City 13 6 .684 2
Delaware 12 6 .667
Long Island 15 8 .652 2
Grand Rapids 13 9 .591
Westchester 11 8 .579 4
Windy City 10 11 .476 6
Maine 8 11 .421 7
Fort Wayne 8 12 .400
College Park 7 12 .368 8
Wisconsin 7 13 .350
Greensboro 6 13 .316 9
Lakeland 5 13 .278
Cleveland 2 15 .118 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 5 .750
Agua Caliente 14 6 .700 1
South Bay 12 6 .667 2
Oklahoma City 12 12 .500 5
Birmingham 10 10 .500 5
Iowa 9 9 .500 5
Stockton 10 11 .476
Texas 9 10 .474
Austin 8 9 .471
Sioux Falls 9 12 .429
Santa Cruz 9 12 .429
Memphis 7 14 .333
Salt Lake City 6 14 .300 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 114, Oklahoma City 109

Grand Rapids 124, Lakeland 119

Long Island 119, Delaware 113

Raptors 128, College Park 104

Salt Lake City 126, Iowa 122, OT

Santa Cruz 109, Stockton 99

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 2 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

