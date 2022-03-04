NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|15
|5
|.750
|½
|Raptors
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Capital City
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Delaware
|12
|6
|.667
|2½
|Long Island
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Grand Rapids
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Maine
|8
|11
|.421
|7
|Fort Wayne
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|College Park
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Wisconsin
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|Lakeland
|5
|13
|.278
|9½
|Cleveland
|2
|15
|.118
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|6
|.700
|1½
|South Bay
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|Oklahoma City
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Texas
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Austin
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|Santa Cruz
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Sioux Falls
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Memphis
|7
|14
|.333
|9
|Salt Lake City
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
___
Thursday’s Games
Motor City 121, Westchester 116
Texas 120, Sioux Falls 117
Rio Grande Valley 115, South Bay 111
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Long Island at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 2 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Birmingham, 12 p.m.
