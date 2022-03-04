On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

March 4, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 15 5 .750 ½
Raptors 17 6 .739
Capital City 13 6 .684 2
Delaware 12 6 .667
Long Island 15 8 .652 2
Grand Rapids 13 9 .591
Westchester 11 9 .550
Windy City 10 11 .476 6
Maine 8 11 .421 7
Fort Wayne 8 12 .400
College Park 7 12 .368 8
Wisconsin 7 13 .350
Greensboro 6 13 .316 9
Lakeland 5 13 .278
Cleveland 2 15 .118 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 16 5 .762
Agua Caliente 14 6 .700
South Bay 12 7 .632 3
Oklahoma City 12 12 .500
Texas 10 10 .500
Birmingham 10 10 .500
Iowa 9 9 .500
Stockton 10 11 .476 6
Austin 8 9 .471 6
Santa Cruz 9 12 .429 7
Sioux Falls 9 13 .409
Memphis 7 14 .333 9
Salt Lake City 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Motor City 121, Westchester 116

Texas 120, Sioux Falls 117

Rio Grande Valley 115, South Bay 111

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 2 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Birmingham, 12 p.m.

