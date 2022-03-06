On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 17 6 .739
Motor City 15 6 .714 1
Delaware 13 6 .684 2
Long Island 16 8 .667
Capital City 14 7 .667 2
Grand Rapids 13 10 .565 4
Westchester 11 10 .524 5
Windy City 11 11 .500
College Park 9 12 .429 7
Maine 8 12 .400
Fort Wayne 8 13 .381 8
Wisconsin 8 14 .364
Lakeland 7 13 .350
Greensboro 6 15 .286 10
Cleveland 3 16 .158 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 16 6 .727
Agua Caliente 14 6 .700 1
South Bay 13 7 .650 2
Austin 10 9 .526
Iowa 10 10 .500 5
Birmingham 10 10 .500 5
Oklahoma City 12 13 .480
Stockton 10 11 .476
Texas 10 11 .476
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 6
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435
Memphis 8 15 .348
Salt Lake City 6 16 .273 10

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 146, Westchester 111

Austin 110, Salt Lake City 100

Capital City 128, Wisconsin 114

Memphis 107, Santa Cruz 99

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 120, Cleveland 119, OT

Stockton 108, G League 104

Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 109

College Park 120, Greensboro 107

Sioux Falls 115, Iowa 89

Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Birmingham, 12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

