NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Motor City
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Delaware
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Long Island
|16
|8
|.667
|1½
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Grand Rapids
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Westchester
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Maine
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8½
|Lakeland
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|15
|.286
|10
|Cleveland
|3
|16
|.158
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|South Bay
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Oklahoma City
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Texas
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|16
|.273
|10
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 146, Westchester 111
Austin 110, Salt Lake City 100
Capital City 128, Wisconsin 114
Memphis 107, Santa Cruz 99
Sunday’s Games
Long Island 120, Cleveland 119, OT
Stockton 108, G League 104
Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 109
College Park 120, Greensboro 107
Sioux Falls 115, Iowa 89
Raptors at Maine, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Birmingham, 12 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
