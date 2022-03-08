NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Greensboro
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
|Cleveland
|3
|16
|.158
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Birmingham
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Texas
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Salt Lake City
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
Monday’s Games
Birmingham 123, Texas 109
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 117, Oklahoma City 107
Motor City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
