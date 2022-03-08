On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 15 6 .714 ½
Raptors 17 7 .708
Delaware 13 6 .684
Long Island 16 8 .667 1
Capital City 14 7 .667
Grand Rapids 13 10 .565
Westchester 11 10 .524
Windy City 11 12 .478
College Park 9 12 .429
Maine 9 12 .429
Fort Wayne 9 13 .409 7
Wisconsin 8 14 .364 8
Lakeland 7 13 .350 8
Greensboro 6 15 .286
Cleveland 3 16 .158 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 17 6 .739
Agua Caliente 14 7 .667 2
South Bay 14 7 .667 2
Austin 10 9 .526 5
Birmingham 11 10 .524 5
Iowa 10 10 .500
Stockton 10 11 .476 6
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458
Texas 10 12 .455
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435 7
Memphis 8 15 .348 9
Salt Lake City 6 16 .273 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 123, Texas 109

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 117, Oklahoma City 107

Motor City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

