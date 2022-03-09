NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Westchester
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Windy City
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Fort Wayne
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Birmingham
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Austin
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Stockton
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Memphis
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|16
|.304
|10
Tuesday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 117, Oklahoma City 107
Motor City 126, Cleveland 120
Delaware 128, Lakeland 118
Westchester 106, Greensboro 102
Fort Wayne 131, Windy City 127, 2OT
Salt Lake City 108, Texas 102
Agua Caliente 124, Austin 118
Memphis 106, Stockton 98
G League 127, Santa Cruz 119
Wednesday’s Games
Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
