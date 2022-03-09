On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 16 6 .727
Raptors 17 7 .708
Delaware 14 6 .700 1
Capital City 14 7 .667
Long Island 16 9 .640
Grand Rapids 14 10 .583 3
Westchester 12 10 .545 4
Windy City 11 13 .458 6
Fort Wayne 10 13 .435
College Park 9 12 .429
Maine 9 12 .429
Wisconsin 8 14 .364 8
Lakeland 7 14 .333
Greensboro 6 16 .273 10
Cleveland 3 17 .150 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 17 6 .739
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682
South Bay 14 7 .667 2
Birmingham 11 10 .524 5
Iowa 10 10 .500
Austin 10 10 .500
Oklahoma City 12 14 .462
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458
Stockton 10 12 .455
Texas 10 13 .435 7
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435 7
Memphis 9 15 .375
Salt Lake City 7 16 .304 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 117, Oklahoma City 107

Motor City 126, Cleveland 120

Delaware 128, Lakeland 118

Westchester 106, Greensboro 102

Fort Wayne 131, Windy City 127, 2OT

Salt Lake City 108, Texas 102

Agua Caliente 124, Austin 118

Memphis 106, Stockton 98

G League 127, Santa Cruz 119

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

