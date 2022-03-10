On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Motor City 16 6 .727
Raptors 17 7 .708
Delaware 14 6 .700 1
Capital City 14 7 .667
Long Island 16 9 .640
Grand Rapids 14 10 .583 3
Westchester 12 10 .545 4
Windy City 11 13 .458 6
Fort Wayne 10 13 .435
College Park 9 12 .429
Maine 9 12 .429
Wisconsin 8 14 .364 8
Lakeland 7 14 .333
Greensboro 6 16 .273 10
Cleveland 3 17 .150 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 18 6 .750
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682 2
South Bay 14 7 .667
Birmingham 12 10 .545 5
Austin 10 10 .500 6
Iowa 10 11 .476
Sioux Falls 11 13 .458 7
Stockton 10 12 .455 7
Oklahoma City 12 15 .444
Texas 10 13 .435
Santa Cruz 10 13 .435
Memphis 9 15 .375 9
Salt Lake City 7 16 .304 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89

Birmingham 117, Iowa 113

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 140, Oklahoma City 135, OT

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

