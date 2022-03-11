NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Motor City
|16
|7
|.696
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Fort Wayne
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Maine
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Windy City
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|College Park
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8½
|Lakeland
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Birmingham
|12
|10
|.545
|5
|Austin
|11
|10
|.524
|5½
|Stockton
|11
|12
|.478
|6½
|Iowa
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Texas
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Oklahoma City
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Memphis
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|17
|.292
|11
___
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 140, Oklahoma City 135, OT
Maine 107, Motor City 87
Fort Wayne 126, Greensboro 113
Capital City 108, Westchester 92
Delaware 144, Lakeland 139
Raptors 126, College Park 121
Grand Rapids 117, Windy City 116
Austin 116, Sioux Falls 112
Texas 115, Salt Lake City 101
Stockton 109, Santa Cruz 99
South Bay 129, Memphis 119
Friday’s Games
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
