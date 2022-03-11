On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 18 7 .720
Delaware 15 6 .714 1
Motor City 16 7 .696 1
Capital City 15 7 .682
Long Island 16 9 .640 2
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600 3
Westchester 12 11 .522 5
Fort Wayne 11 13 .458
Maine 10 12 .455
Windy City 11 14 .440 7
College Park 9 13 .409
Wisconsin 8 14 .364
Lakeland 7 15 .318
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11
Cleveland 3 17 .150 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 18 6 .750
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682 2
South Bay 15 7 .682 2
Birmingham 12 10 .545 5
Austin 11 10 .524
Stockton 11 12 .478
Iowa 10 11 .476
Texas 11 13 .458 7
Oklahoma City 12 15 .444
Sioux Falls 11 14 .440
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417 8
Memphis 9 16 .360
Salt Lake City 7 17 .292 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 140, Oklahoma City 135, OT

Maine 107, Motor City 87

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Fort Wayne 126, Greensboro 113

Capital City 108, Westchester 92

Delaware 144, Lakeland 139

Raptors 126, College Park 121

Grand Rapids 117, Windy City 116

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 112

Texas 115, Salt Lake City 101

Stockton 109, Santa Cruz 99

        Read more: Sports News

South Bay 129, Memphis 119

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana