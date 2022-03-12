NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Delaware
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|½
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Fort Wayne
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|College Park
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Maine
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Wisconsin
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Lakeland
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11
|Cleveland
|4
|17
|.190
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|South Bay
|15
|7
|.682
|2½
|Birmingham
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Austin
|12
|10
|.545
|5½
|Stockton
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Texas
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Iowa
|10
|12
|.455
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Sioux Falls
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|Memphis
|9
|16
|.360
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|17
|.292
|11½
___
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 129, Wisconsin 119
Motor City 105, Maine 98
Austin 112, Sioux Falls 97
Rio Grande Valley 124, Iowa 106
Saturday’s Games
College Park 116, Windy City 112
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, ppd
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
