Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 18 7 .720
Delaware 15 6 .714 1
Motor City 17 7 .708 ½
Capital City 15 7 .682
Long Island 16 9 .640 2
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600 3
Westchester 12 11 .522 5
Fort Wayne 11 13 .458
College Park 10 13 .435 7
Maine 10 13 .435 7
Windy City 11 15 .423
Wisconsin 8 15 .348 9
Lakeland 7 15 .318
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11
Cleveland 4 17 .190 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 19 6 .760
Agua Caliente 15 7 .682
South Bay 15 7 .682
Birmingham 12 10 .545
Austin 12 10 .545
Stockton 11 12 .478 7
Texas 11 13 .458
Iowa 10 12 .455
Oklahoma City 12 15 .444 8
Sioux Falls 11 15 .423
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417
Memphis 9 16 .360 10
Salt Lake City 7 17 .292 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 129, Wisconsin 119

Motor City 105, Maine 98

Austin 112, Sioux Falls 97

Rio Grande Valley 124, Iowa 106

Saturday’s Games

College Park 116, Windy City 112

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, ppd

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

