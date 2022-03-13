On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 19 7 .731
Delaware 16 6 .727 1
Motor City 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 7 .682 2
Long Island 16 10 .615 3
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600
Westchester 12 11 .522
Fort Wayne 12 13 .480
Maine 11 13 .458 7
College Park 10 13 .435
Windy City 11 15 .423 8
Wisconsin 8 16 .333 10
Lakeland 7 16 .304 10½
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11½
Cleveland 4 18 .182 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 19 6 .760
South Bay 16 7 .696 2
Agua Caliente 15 8 .652 3
Birmingham 12 11 .522 6
Austin 12 11 .522 6
Texas 12 13 .480 7
Iowa 11 12 .478 7
Stockton 11 13 .458
Oklahoma City 12 15 .444 8
Sioux Falls 11 15 .423
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417
Memphis 10 16 .385
Salt Lake City 7 17 .292 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

College Park 116, Windy City 112

Delaware 130, Long Island 120

Fort Wayne 110, Cleveland 99

Raptors 112, Lakeland 109

South Bay 120, Stockton 110

Texas 110, Birmingham 104, OT

Memphis 116, Agua Caliente 104

Grand Rapids at Capital City, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT

Maine 125, Wisconsin 103

G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

