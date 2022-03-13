NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Delaware
|16
|6
|.727
|1
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Long Island
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|College Park
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Wisconsin
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Lakeland
|7
|16
|.304
|10½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Cleveland
|4
|18
|.182
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|2
|Agua Caliente
|15
|8
|.652
|3
|Birmingham
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Texas
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Iowa
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|15
|.444
|8
|Sioux Falls
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|Memphis
|10
|16
|.385
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|17
|.292
|11½
___
Saturday’s Games
College Park 116, Windy City 112
Delaware 130, Long Island 120
Fort Wayne 110, Cleveland 99
Raptors 112, Lakeland 109
South Bay 120, Stockton 110
Texas 110, Birmingham 104, OT
Memphis 116, Agua Caliente 104
Grand Rapids at Capital City, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT
Maine 125, Wisconsin 103
G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
