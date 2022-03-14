On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 19 7 .731
Delaware 16 6 .727 1
Motor City 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 7 .682 2
Long Island 16 10 .615 3
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600
Westchester 12 11 .522
Fort Wayne 12 13 .480
Maine 11 13 .458 7
College Park 10 13 .435
Windy City 11 15 .423 8
Wisconsin 8 16 .333 10
Lakeland 7 16 .304 10½
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11½
Cleveland 4 18 .182 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 19 6 .760
South Bay 16 7 .696 2
Agua Caliente 15 9 .625
Birmingham 12 11 .522 6
Austin 12 11 .522 6
Texas 12 13 .480 7
Iowa 11 12 .478 7
Oklahoma City 13 15 .464
Stockton 11 13 .458
Sioux Falls 11 15 .423
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417
Memphis 11 16 .407 9
Salt Lake City 7 18 .280 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT

Maine 125, Wisconsin 103

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Memphis 118, Agua Caliente 114

Santa Cruz 110, G League 107, OT

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 ICS Proactive Defense: Leveraging...
3|21 SANS San Francisco Spring 2022
3|21 African Land Forces Summit (ALFS22)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US soldiers deploy to Europe