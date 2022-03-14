NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Delaware
|16
|6
|.727
|1
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Long Island
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Westchester
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|College Park
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|Windy City
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Wisconsin
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Lakeland
|7
|16
|.304
|10½
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Cleveland
|4
|18
|.182
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|2
|Agua Caliente
|15
|9
|.625
|3½
|Birmingham
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Texas
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Iowa
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Oklahoma City
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|Memphis
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Salt Lake City
|7
|18
|.280
|12
___
Sunday’s Games
Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT
Maine 125, Wisconsin 103
Memphis 118, Agua Caliente 114
Santa Cruz 110, G League 107, OT
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
