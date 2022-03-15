On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 19 7 .731
Delaware 16 6 .727 1
Motor City 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 7 .682 2
Long Island 16 10 .615 3
Grand Rapids 15 10 .600
Westchester 12 12 .500 6
Fort Wayne 12 13 .480
College Park 11 13 .458 7
Maine 11 13 .458 7
Windy City 11 16 .407
Lakeland 8 16 .333 10
Wisconsin 8 16 .333 10
Greensboro 6 17 .261 11½
Cleveland 4 18 .182 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 20 6 .769
South Bay 16 7 .696
Agua Caliente 15 9 .625 4
Austin 12 11 .522
Texas 13 13 .500 7
Birmingham 12 12 .500 7
Oklahoma City 13 15 .464 8
Stockton 11 13 .458 8
Iowa 11 13 .458 8
Sioux Falls 11 15 .423 9
Santa Cruz 10 14 .417 9
Memphis 11 16 .407
Salt Lake City 7 18 .280 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117

Lakeland 116, Windy City 107

Rio Grande Valley 135, Birmingham 114

Texas 115, Iowa 109

College Park 126, Westchester 101

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

