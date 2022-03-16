NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|17
|6
|.739
|½
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Long Island
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Westchester
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Fort Wayne
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|College Park
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Lakeland
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Wisconsin
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Greensboro
|6
|18
|.250
|12
|Cleveland
|4
|19
|.174
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|9
|.640
|3½
|Birmingham
|13
|12
|.520
|6½
|Austin
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Texas
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Iowa
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Sioux Falls
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|Memphis
|11
|16
|.407
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|18
|.280
|12½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware 130, Cleveland 118
Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109
Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99
Birmingham 103, Austin 99
Agua Caliente 118, Santa Cruz 103
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
