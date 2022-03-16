On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Delaware 17 6 .739 ½
Raptors 19 7 .731
Motor City 17 7 .708 1
Capital City 15 7 .682 2
Grand Rapids 16 10 .615 3
Long Island 16 10 .615 3
Westchester 12 12 .500 6
Fort Wayne 12 13 .480
College Park 11 13 .458 7
Maine 11 13 .458 7
Windy City 11 16 .407
Lakeland 8 16 .333 10
Wisconsin 8 16 .333 10
Greensboro 6 18 .250 12
Cleveland 4 19 .174 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 20 6 .769
South Bay 16 7 .696
Agua Caliente 16 9 .640
Birmingham 13 12 .520
Austin 12 12 .500 7
Texas 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 13 15 .464 8
Stockton 11 13 .458 8
Iowa 11 13 .458 8
Sioux Falls 12 15 .444
Memphis 11 16 .407
Santa Cruz 10 15 .400
Salt Lake City 7 18 .280 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 130, Cleveland 118

Grand Rapids 117, Greensboro 109

Sioux Falls 128, Texas 99

Birmingham 103, Austin 99

Agua Caliente 118, Santa Cruz 103

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

