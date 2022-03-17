NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Motor City
|18
|7
|.720
|1
|Delaware
|17
|7
|.708
|1½
|Capital City
|15
|8
|.652
|3
|Grand Rapids
|16
|10
|.615
|3½
|Long Island
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|College Park
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Windy City
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Lakeland
|8
|16
|.333
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|17
|.320
|11
|Greensboro
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Cleveland
|5
|19
|.208
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|South Bay
|17
|7
|.708
|2
|Agua Caliente
|16
|9
|.640
|3½
|Birmingham
|13
|12
|.520
|6½
|Austin
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Texas
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Sioux Falls
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|Iowa
|11
|14
|.440
|8½
|Memphis
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|19
|.269
|13
___
Wednesday’s Games
Westchester 118, Long Island 114
Cleveland 147, Delaware 137
College Park 131, Wisconsin 124
Memphis 124, Salt Lake City 112
South Bay 114, Iowa 106
Windy City 117, Greensboro 108
Motor City 125, Capital City 111
Thursday’s Games
Raptors 131, Fort Wayne 106
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
