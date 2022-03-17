On Air: Ask the CIO
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Raptors 20 7 .741
Motor City 18 7 .720 1
Delaware 17 7 .708
Capital City 15 8 .652 3
Grand Rapids 16 10 .615
Long Island 16 11 .593 4
Westchester 13 12 .520 6
College Park 12 13 .480 7
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462
Maine 11 13 .458
Windy City 12 16 .429
Lakeland 8 16 .333 10½
Wisconsin 8 17 .320 11
Greensboro 6 19 .240 13
Cleveland 5 19 .208 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 20 6 .769
South Bay 17 7 .708 2
Agua Caliente 16 9 .640
Birmingham 13 12 .520
Austin 12 12 .500 7
Texas 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 13 15 .464 8
Stockton 11 13 .458 8
Sioux Falls 12 15 .444
Iowa 11 14 .440
Memphis 12 16 .429 9
Santa Cruz 10 15 .400
Salt Lake City 7 19 .269 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 118, Long Island 114

Cleveland 147, Delaware 137

College Park 131, Wisconsin 124

Memphis 124, Salt Lake City 112

South Bay 114, Iowa 106

Windy City 117, Greensboro 108

Motor City 125, Capital City 111

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 131, Fort Wayne 106

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

