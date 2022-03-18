On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
Motor City 18 7 .720 1
Delaware 17 7 .708
Capital City 15 8 .652 3
Grand Rapids 16 10 .615
Long Island 16 11 .593 4
Westchester 13 12 .520 6
College Park 12 13 .480 7
Maine 12 13 .480 7
Fort Wayne 12 14 .462
Windy City 12 16 .429
Lakeland 8 17 .320 11
Wisconsin 8 17 .320 11
Greensboro 6 19 .240 13
Cleveland 5 19 .208 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 21 6 .778
South Bay 17 7 .708
Agua Caliente 16 10 .615
Austin 13 12 .520 7
Texas 14 14 .500
Birmingham 13 13 .500
Stockton 12 13 .480 8
Oklahoma City 13 16 .448 9
Iowa 11 14 .440 9
Sioux Falls 12 16 .429
Memphis 12 16 .429
Santa Cruz 10 15 .400 10
Salt Lake City 7 19 .269 13½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 131, Fort Wayne 106

Maine 130, Lakeland 101

Rio Grande Valley 125, Sioux Falls 89

Austin 100, Birmingham 98

Stockton 114, Oklahoma City 99

Texas 114, Agua Caliente 107

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

