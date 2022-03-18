NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Motor City
|18
|7
|.720
|1
|Delaware
|17
|7
|.708
|1½
|Capital City
|15
|8
|.652
|3
|Grand Rapids
|16
|10
|.615
|3½
|Long Island
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|College Park
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Maine
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Windy City
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Lakeland
|8
|17
|.320
|11
|Wisconsin
|8
|17
|.320
|11
|Greensboro
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Cleveland
|5
|19
|.208
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|South Bay
|17
|7
|.708
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Austin
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Texas
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|Stockton
|12
|13
|.480
|8
|Oklahoma City
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Iowa
|11
|14
|.440
|9
|Sioux Falls
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Memphis
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|19
|.269
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Raptors 131, Fort Wayne 106
Maine 130, Lakeland 101
Rio Grande Valley 125, Sioux Falls 89
Austin 100, Birmingham 98
Stockton 114, Oklahoma City 99
Texas 114, Agua Caliente 107
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.