NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1
|Delaware
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|8
|.680
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Long Island
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Westchester
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Maine
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Windy City
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Cleveland
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3½
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Stockton
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Austin
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Memphis
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|16
|.385
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|20
|.259
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 102, Salt Lake City 73
Memphis 139, Rio Grande Valley 131, 4OT
Agua Caliente 131, Santa Cruz 108
Stockton 101, Austin 96
Sunday’s Games
Windy City 124, Westchester 118
College Park 118, Cleveland 108
Motor City 125, Greensboro 84
Capital City 131, Wisconsin 100
Fort Wayne 116, Long Island 108, OT
Maine 145, Delaware 141
Iowa 110, Sioux Falls 105
Texas 122, South Bay 110
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
