Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
Motor City 19 8 .704 1
Delaware 18 8 .692
Capital City 17 8 .680 2
Grand Rapids 16 11 .593 4
Long Island 16 12 .571
College Park 14 13 .519 6
Westchester 13 13 .500
Fort Wayne 13 14 .481 7
Maine 13 14 .481 7
Windy City 13 16 .448 8
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 19 .296 12
Cleveland 6 20 .231 13½
Greensboro 6 21 .222 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 7 .750
South Bay 17 9 .654 3
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630
Texas 15 14 .517
Stockton 13 13 .500 7
Birmingham 13 13 .500 7
Austin 13 13 .500 7
Iowa 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 14 16 .467 8
Memphis 13 16 .448
Sioux Falls 12 17 .414
Santa Cruz 10 16 .385 10
Salt Lake City 7 20 .259 13½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 102, Salt Lake City 73

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Memphis 139, Rio Grande Valley 131, 4OT

Agua Caliente 131, Santa Cruz 108

Stockton 101, Austin 96

Sunday’s Games

Windy City 124, Westchester 118

College Park 118, Cleveland 108

Motor City 125, Greensboro 84

Capital City 131, Wisconsin 100

Fort Wayne 116, Long Island 108, OT

        Read more: Sports News

Maine 145, Delaware 141

Iowa 110, Sioux Falls 105

Texas 122, South Bay 110

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad