NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1
|Delaware
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|8
|.680
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Long Island
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Fort Wayne
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Maine
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Windy City
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Cleveland
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3½
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Stockton
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Austin
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Memphis
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|13
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Games
Windy City 124, Westchester 118
College Park 118, Cleveland 108
Motor City 125, Greensboro 84
Capital City 131, Wisconsin 100
Fort Wayne 116, Long Island 108, OT
Maine 145, Delaware 141
Iowa 110, Sioux Falls 105
Texas 122, South Bay 110
Salt Lake City 106, Santa Cruz 94
Monday’s Games
Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
