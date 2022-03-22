NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|x-Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1
|Delaware
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|8
|.680
|2
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Fort Wayne
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Maine
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Windy City
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|19
|.296
|12
|Cleveland
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
|Greensboro
|6
|21
|.222
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|South Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|14
|13
|.519
|6
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|6
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Austin
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|Oklahoma City
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|12
|17
|.414
|9
|Santa Cruz
|10
|17
|.370
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94
Fort Wayne 100, Long Island 80
Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT
Stockton 119, Austin 100
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
