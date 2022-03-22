On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 20 7 .741
x-Motor City 19 8 .704 1
Delaware 18 8 .692
Capital City 17 8 .680 2
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571
Long Island 16 13 .552 5
College Park 14 13 .519 6
Westchester 14 13 .519 6
Fort Wayne 14 14 .500
Maine 13 14 .481 7
Windy City 13 16 .448 8
Lakeland 9 17 .346 10½
Wisconsin 8 19 .296 12
Cleveland 6 20 .231 13½
Greensboro 6 21 .222 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724
South Bay 17 9 .654
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630 3
Stockton 14 13 .519 6
Texas 15 14 .517 6
Birmingham 13 13 .500
Iowa 13 14 .481 7
Austin 13 14 .481 7
Oklahoma City 14 16 .467
Memphis 14 16 .467
Sioux Falls 12 17 .414 9
Santa Cruz 10 17 .370 10
Salt Lake City 8 20 .286 12½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Westchester 113, Grand Rapids 94

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Fort Wayne 100, Long Island 80

Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 126, OT

Stockton 119, Austin 100

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee