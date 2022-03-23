Trending:
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 21 7 .750
x-Motor City 19 8 .704
Capital City 18 8 .692 2
Delaware 18 9 .667
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571 5
Long Island 16 13 .552
College Park 15 13 .536 6
Westchester 14 13 .519
Fort Wayne 14 14 .500 7
Windy City 14 16 .467 8
Maine 13 15 .464 8
Lakeland 9 18 .333 11½
Wisconsin 8 20 .286 13
Greensboro 7 21 .250 14
Cleveland 6 21 .222 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724
Agua Caliente 17 10 .630 3
South Bay 17 10 .630 3
Stockton 15 13 .536
Texas 16 14 .533
Birmingham 14 14 .500
Iowa 13 14 .481 7
Austin 13 14 .481 7
Memphis 14 16 .467
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452 8
Sioux Falls 13 18 .419 9
Santa Cruz 10 17 .370 10
Salt Lake City 8 20 .286 12½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

College Park 136, Maine 127

Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129

Texas 113, South Bay 112

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118

Capital City 140, Delaware 120

Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112

Windy City 117, Cleveland 99

Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

