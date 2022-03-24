NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Capital City
|18
|8
|.692
|2
|x-Motor City
|19
|9
|.679
|2
|Delaware
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Wisconsin
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|Greensboro
|7
|21
|.250
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|21
|.222
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|5½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Iowa
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Santa Cruz
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|13
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118
Capital City 140, Delaware 120
Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112
Windy City 117, Cleveland 99
Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115
Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95
Agua Caliente 125, Austin 111
Santa Cruz 111, Iowa 102
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 113
Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
