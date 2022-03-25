NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Capital City
|18
|8
|.692
|2
|x-Motor City
|19
|9
|.679
|2
|Delaware
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Wisconsin
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|Greensboro
|7
|21
|.250
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|21
|.222
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|5½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Iowa
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Santa Cruz
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|13
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 113
Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
