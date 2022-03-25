On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 21 7 .750
Capital City 18 8 .692 2
x-Motor City 19 9 .679 2
Delaware 18 9 .667
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571 5
Long Island 16 13 .552
College Park 15 13 .536 6
Westchester 14 13 .519
Fort Wayne 15 14 .517
Windy City 14 16 .467 8
Maine 13 15 .464 8
Lakeland 9 18 .333 11½
Wisconsin 8 20 .286 13
Greensboro 7 21 .250 14
Cleveland 6 21 .222 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 21 8 .724
x-Agua Caliente 19 10 .655 2
South Bay 17 10 .630 3
Stockton 15 13 .536
Texas 16 14 .533
Birmingham 14 14 .500
Memphis 14 16 .467
Iowa 13 15 .464
Austin 13 15 .464
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452 8
Sioux Falls 13 18 .419 9
Santa Cruz 11 17 .393
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 13

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 113

Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

