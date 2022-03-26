On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 22 7 .759
x-Capital City 19 8 .704 2
x-Motor City 20 9 .690 2
x-Delaware 19 9 .679
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571
College Park 16 13 .552 6
Long Island 16 13 .552 6
Fort Wayne 15 15 .500
Westchester 14 14 .500
Maine 13 15 .464
Windy City 14 17 .452 9
Lakeland 9 19 .321 12½
Greensboro 8 21 .276 14
Wisconsin 8 21 .276 14
Cleveland 6 22 .214 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 22 8 .733
x-Agua Caliente 19 10 .655
x-South Bay 18 10 .643 3
Texas 17 14 .548
Stockton 15 14 .517
Birmingham 14 14 .500 7
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452
Memphis 14 17 .452
Iowa 13 16 .448
Austin 13 16 .448
Sioux Falls 13 18 .419
Santa Cruz 12 17 .414
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 13½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 116, Cleveland 101

Capital City 120, Lakeland 82

Greensboro 112, Westchester 100

Motor City 113, Fort Wayne 111

Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105

College Park 123, Windy City 117

Rio Grande Valley 110, Stockton 100

Texas 121, Memphis 112

South Bay 124, Austin 101

Santa Cruz 116, Iowa 112, OT

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

