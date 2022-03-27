On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 22 7 .759
x-Capital City 20 8 .714
x-Motor City 20 9 .690 2
x-Delaware 19 9 .679
Grand Rapids 16 12 .571
College Park 16 13 .552 6
Long Island 16 14 .533
Westchester 15 14 .517 7
Fort Wayne 15 16 .484 8
Maine 14 15 .483 8
Windy City 14 17 .452 9
Lakeland 9 20 .310 13
Greensboro 9 21 .300 13½
Wisconsin 8 21 .276 14
Cleveland 6 23 .207 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 23 8 .742
x-Agua Caliente 19 10 .655 3
x-South Bay 18 10 .643
Texas 17 14 .548 6
Stockton 15 15 .500
Birmingham 14 14 .500
Memphis 14 17 .452 9
Iowa 13 16 .448 9
Oklahoma City 14 18 .438
Sioux Falls 14 18 .438
Santa Cruz 13 17 .433
Austin 13 17 .433
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 14

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 114, Lakeland 103

Greensboro 139, Long Island 119

Sioux Falls 117, Oklahoma City 106

Rio Grande Valley 114, Stockton 99

Santa Cruz 116, Austin 112

Sunday’s Games

Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107

Westchester 120, Cleveland 110

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

