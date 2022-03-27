NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Motor City
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Delaware
|19
|9
|.679
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5½
|College Park
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Westchester
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Fort Wayne
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Maine
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Windy City
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|23
|.207
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|10
|.655
|3
|x-South Bay
|18
|10
|.643
|3½
|Texas
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Stockton
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Memphis
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Oklahoma City
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|14
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Saturday’s Games
Capital City 114, Lakeland 103
Greensboro 139, Long Island 119
Sioux Falls 117, Oklahoma City 106
Rio Grande Valley 114, Stockton 99
Santa Cruz 116, Austin 112
Sunday’s Games
Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107
Westchester 120, Cleveland 110
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
