On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 22 7 .759
x-Capital City 20 8 .714
x-Delaware 20 9 .690 2
x-Motor City 20 10 .667
Grand Rapids 17 12 .586 5
College Park 17 13 .567
Long Island 16 14 .533
Westchester 15 14 .517 7
Fort Wayne 15 16 .484 8
Maine 14 15 .483 8
Windy City 14 18 .438
Lakeland 9 20 .310 13
Greensboro 9 21 .300 13½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½
Cleveland 6 23 .207 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 23 8 .742
x-South Bay 19 10 .655 3
x-Agua Caliente 19 11 .633
Texas 17 15 .531
Birmingham 15 14 .517 7
Stockton 15 15 .500
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455 9
Memphis 14 17 .452 9
Iowa 13 16 .448 9
Santa Cruz 13 17 .433
Austin 13 17 .433
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 14

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Westchester 120, Cleveland 110

Delaware 125, Motor City 118

Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107

College Park 127, Windy City 110

Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87

Birmingham 127, Texas 97

South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 Eastern Law Enforcement Training Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center