Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 22 7 .759
x-Capital City 20 8 .714
x-Delaware 20 9 .690 2
x-Motor City 20 10 .667
Grand Rapids 17 12 .586 5
College Park 17 13 .567
Long Island 16 14 .533
Westchester 15 14 .517 7
Fort Wayne 15 16 .484 8
Maine 14 15 .483 8
Windy City 14 18 .438
Lakeland 9 20 .310 13
Greensboro 9 21 .300 13½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½
Cleveland 6 23 .207 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 24 8 .750
x-Agua Caliente 20 11 .645
x-South Bay 19 11 .633 4
x-Texas 17 15 .531 7
Birmingham 15 14 .517
Stockton 15 15 .500 8
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455
Iowa 13 16 .448
Memphis 14 18 .438 10
Santa Cruz 13 17 .433 10
Austin 13 17 .433 10
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10½
Salt Lake City 8 21 .276 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115

Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

