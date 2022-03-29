NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Delaware
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Motor City
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|College Park
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Westchester
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Fort Wayne
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Maine
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Windy City
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|23
|.207
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Birmingham
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Stockton
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Memphis
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Santa Cruz
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115
Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106
Tuesday’s Games
Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
