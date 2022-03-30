NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|2
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|College Park
|18
|13
|.581
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Long Island
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Westchester
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Maine
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Fort Wayne
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Lakeland
|9
|21
|.300
|14
|Greensboro
|9
|22
|.290
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|.200
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|Birmingham
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Stockton
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|14
|17
|.452
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|22
|.267
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Motor City 122, Delaware 111
Westchester 116, Cleveland 100
Raptors 111, Grand Rapids 103
Maine 144, Greensboro 107
Long Island 116, Windy City 105
College Park 140, Lakeland 136
Birmingham 114, Iowa 106
Memphis 123, Stockton 115
Santa Cruz 118, Salt Lake City 115, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
