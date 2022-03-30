Trending:
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 23 7 .767
x-Capital City 20 8 .714 2
x-Motor City 21 10 .677
x-Delaware 20 10 .667 3
College Park 18 13 .581
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 6
Long Island 17 14 .548
Westchester 16 14 .533 7
Maine 15 15 .500 8
Fort Wayne 15 16 .484
Windy City 14 19 .424 10½
Lakeland 9 21 .300 14
Greensboro 9 22 .290 14½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 15
Cleveland 6 24 .200 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 24 8 .750
x-Agua Caliente 20 11 .645
x-South Bay 19 11 .633 4
Birmingham 16 14 .533 7
x-Texas 17 15 .531 7
Stockton 15 16 .484
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455
Memphis 15 18 .455
Santa Cruz 14 17 .452
Iowa 13 17 .433 10
Austin 13 17 .433 10
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10½
Salt Lake City 8 22 .267 15

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City 122, Delaware 111

Westchester 116, Cleveland 100

Raptors 111, Grand Rapids 103

Maine 144, Greensboro 107

Long Island 116, Windy City 105

College Park 140, Lakeland 136

Birmingham 114, Iowa 106

Memphis 123, Stockton 115

Santa Cruz 118, Salt Lake City 115, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Top Stories