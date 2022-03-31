NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|College Park
|18
|13
|.581
|5
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Westchester
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Maine
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|Fort Wayne
|16
|17
|.485
|8
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Lakeland
|10
|21
|.323
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|23
|.281
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|.194
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|3½
|Birmingham
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Stockton
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Santa Cruz
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Iowa
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 130, Capital City 121
Agua Caliente 112, Rio Grande Valley 105
Thursday’s Games
Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91
Long Island 114, Raptors 99
Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 110
Maine 122, Greensboro 117
Birmingham 116, Stockton 106
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
