NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Raptors 23 8 .742
x-Capital City 20 9 .690 2
x-Motor City 21 10 .677 2
x-Delaware 20 10 .667
College Park 18 13 .581 5
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567
Long Island 18 14 .563
Westchester 17 14 .548 6
Maine 16 15 .516 7
Fort Wayne 16 17 .485 8
Windy City 14 19 .424 10
Lakeland 10 21 .323 13
Greensboro 9 23 .281 14½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½
Cleveland 6 25 .194 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Rio Grande Valley 24 9 .727
x-Agua Caliente 21 11 .656
x-South Bay 19 11 .633
Birmingham 17 14 .548 6
x-Texas 17 15 .531
Stockton 15 17 .469
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455 9
Memphis 15 18 .455 9
Santa Cruz 14 17 .452 9
Iowa 13 17 .433
Austin 13 17 .433
Sioux Falls 14 19 .424 10
Salt Lake City 8 22 .267 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 130, Capital City 121

Agua Caliente 112, Rio Grande Valley 105

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91

Long Island 114, Raptors 99

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 110

Maine 122, Greensboro 117

Birmingham 116, Stockton 106

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

