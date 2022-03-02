NC A&T 78, Radford 71, OT

NC A&T (12-19)
Smith 1-5 2-2 4, Watson 7-11 2-6 18, Whatley 1-1 0-0 2, Horton 2-4 3-4 7, Langley 1-3 7-8 9, Robinson 4-6 6-7 17, Beatty 2-8 0-0 5, Filmore 2-5 2-2 6, Maye 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 24-51 24-31 78.
RADFORD (11-18)
Mangum 2-9 2-4 6, C.Walker 3-4 0-2 6, Hart 4-12 0-0 10, Jeffers 7-16 2-3 18, Stapleton 2-4 6-7 10, Williams 2-15 2-2 7, Djonkam 3-3 4-4 10, McNeil 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Jules 1-1 0-0 2, Lipscomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 16-22 71.
Halftime_NC A&T 41-27. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 6-14 (Robinson 3-4, Watson 2-3, Beatty 1-4, Langley 0-1, Horton 0-2), Radford 5-27 (Jeffers 2-5, Hart 2-8, Williams 1-9, Lipscomb 0-1, Mangum 0-4). Fouled Out_Whatley, Djonkam. Rebounds_NC A&T 37 (Watson 11), Radford 35 (Mangum 10). Assists_NC A&T 9 (Watson, Langley 3), Radford 10 (Jeffers 4). Total Fouls_NC A&T 23, Radford 23.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.