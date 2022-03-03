Trending:
NC Central 67, SC State 62

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:14 pm
SC STATE (15-15)

J.Davis 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Edwards 4-16 3-3 13, Madlock 6-14 7-10 23, Croskey 2-7 0-0 5, Oliver-Hampton 2-5 0-0 4, Gary 2-2 0-0 6, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Lawrence 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 11-15 62.

NC CENTRAL (15-14)

Boone 5-10 1-5 12, C.Butler 4-4 1-2 9, Monroe 4-8 2-4 10, Miller 1-5 0-2 3, Ju.Wright 8-15 5-7 24, Maultsby 2-5 0-0 5, Fennell 0-3 2-2 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 11-22 67.

Halftime_SC State 33-25. 3-Point Goals_SC State 9-25 (Madlock 4-7, Gary 2-2, Edwards 2-8, Croskey 1-4, Brown 0-1, J.Davis 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Oliver-Hampton 0-1), NC Central 6-12 (Ju.Wright 3-5, Boone 1-1, Maultsby 1-1, Miller 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Monroe 0-1). Fouled Out_Croskey. Rebounds_SC State 31 (Williams, Oliver-Hampton 6), NC Central 34 (Boone 12). Assists_SC State 10 (J.Davis, Edwards, Madlock, Gary 2), NC Central 11 (Monroe 4). Total Fouls_SC State 21, NC Central 15. A_3,083 (3,056).

