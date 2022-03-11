Trending:
NC Central breezes past UMES 68-56 in MEAC quarterfinals

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 12:01 am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Justin Wright had 14 points to lead five North Carolina Central players in double figures as the Eagles got past Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-56 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Nicolas Fennell had 13 points and seven rebounds for third-seeded NC Central. Ja’Darius Harris and Eric Boone totaled 12 apiece, while Kris Monroe scored 10.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Hawks (11-15). Kevon Voyles added 13 points and Dom London scored 11.

NC Central advances to play No. 7 seed Coppin State in the semifinals on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

