Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NC State 89, Kansas St. 57

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 6:36 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS ST. (20-13)

Lee 5-10 2-2 12, Ebert 1-2 0-0 3, Jaelyn Glenn 2-7 0-0 5, Brylee Glenn 2-6 3-4 8, Sundell 6-14 2-2 17, Macke 1-4 2-2 4, Dallinger 1-4 0-0 3, Goodrich 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Lauterbach 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 19-49 12-14 57

NC STATE (31-3)

Jones 8-9 1-1 18, Cunane 2-3 0-0 4, Brown-Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Crutchfield 1-1 3-3 5, Perez 6-11 0-0 15, Boyd 2-3 1-1 5, Hobby 3-9 2-4 8, Hayes 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 5-10 0-0 15, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 1-3 0-1 2, James 1-3 0-2 2, Timmons 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-64 10-16 89

Kansas St. 13 14 12 18 57
NC State 17 26 23 23 89

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 7-25 (Ebert 1-2, B.Glenn 1-4, J.Glenn 1-4, Sundell 3-10, Macke 0-2, Dallinger 1-3), NC State 9-19 (Jones 1-1, Brown-Turner 0-4, Perez 3-7, Johnson 5-5, James 0-1, Timmons 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 9 (Sundell 3), NC State 16 (Perez 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 25 (Lee 8), NC State 38 (Boyd 8). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 14, NC State 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,808.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance