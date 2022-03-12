NCAA Automatic Bids

Murray St., Ohio Valley Conference
Longwood, Big South Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference
Chattanooga, Southern Conference
Georgia St., Sun Belt Conference
Jacksonville St., Atlantic Sun Conference
Delaware, Colonial Athletic Conference
Wright St., Horizon League Conference
Bryant, Northeast Conference
South Dakota St., Summit League Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Colgate, Patriot League Conference
Vermont, American East Conference
Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
St. Peter’s, Metro Atlantic Conference
Kansas, Big 12 Conference
Boise St., Mountain West Conference
Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Villanova, Big East Conference
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.