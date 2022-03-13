NCAA Automatic Bids

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
March 13, 2022 5:45 pm
Murray St., Ohio Valley Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Georgia St., Sun Belt Conference

Jacksonville St., Atlantic Sun Conference

Delaware, Colonial Athletic Conference

Wright St., Horizon League Conference

Bryant, Northeast Conference

South Dakota St., Summit League Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Colgate, Patriot League Conference

Vermont, American East Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

St. Peter’s, Metro Atlantic Conference

Kansas, Big 12 Conference

Boise St., Mountain West Conference

Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Villanova, Big East Conference

Akron, Mid-American Conference

Montana St., Big Sky Conference

Virginia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

UAB, Conference USA

Arizona, Pac-12 Conference

Texas A&M-CC, Southland Conference

New Mexico St., Western Athletic Conference

CS Fullerton, Big West Conference

Yale, Ivy League

Tennessee, Southeastern Conference

Richmond, Atlantic 10 Conference

Houston, America Athletic Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

