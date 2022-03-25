NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

All Times EDT
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Thursday, March 24
Michigan St. 4, Harvard 3
Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT
Championship
Saturday, March 26
Michigan St. vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
EAST REGIONAL
At DCU Center
Worcester, Mass.
First Round
Friday, March 25
W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT
Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 27
W. Michigan vs. Minnesota-UMass winner, 4 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At PPL Center
Allentown, Pa.
First Round
Friday, March 25
Michigan 5, American International 3
Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud St. (18-14-4), 8 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 27
Michigan-American International winner vs. Quinnipiac-St. Cloud St. winner, 6:30 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Thursday, March 24
Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0
Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2
Championship
Saturday, March 26
Denver vs. Minn. Duluth, 10:30 p.m.
FROZEN FOUR
At TD Garden
Boston
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 7
Midwest Regional winner vs. West Regional winner, 5 p.m.
Northeast Regional winner vs. East Regional winner, 8:30 p.m.
National Championship
Saturday, April 9
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
