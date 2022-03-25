On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Michigan St. 4, Harvard 3

Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Michigan St. vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

EAST REGIONAL

At DCU Center

Worcester, Mass.

First Round

Friday, March 25

W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT

Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

W. Michigan vs. Minnesota-UMass winner, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 25

Michigan 5, American International 3

Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud St. (18-14-4), 8 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Michigan-American International winner vs. Quinnipiac-St. Cloud St. winner, 6:30 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

At Budweiser Events Center

Loveland, Colo.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0

Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2

        Read more: Sports News

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Denver vs. Minn. Duluth, 10:30 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR

At TD Garden

Boston

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 7

Midwest Regional winner vs. West Regional winner, 5 p.m.

Northeast Regional winner vs. East Regional winner, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday, April 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|1 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
4|1 2022 Procurement Playbook - AGRICULTURE...
4|1 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center