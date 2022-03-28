Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minnesota St. 4, Harvard 3

Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Minnesota St. 1, Notre Dame 0

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

EAST REGIONAL

At DCU Center

Worcester, Mass.

First Round

Friday, March 25

W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT

Minnesota 4, UMass 3, OT

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Minnesota 3, W. Michigan 0

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 25

Michigan 5, American International 3

Quinnipiac 5, St. Cloud St. 4

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Michigan 7, Quinnipiac 4

WEST REGIONAL

At Budweiser Events Center

Loveland, Colo.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0

Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2

        Read more: Sports News

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Denver 2, Minn. Duluth 1

FROZEN FOUR

At TD Garden

Boston

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 7

Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday, April 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?