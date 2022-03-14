NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
Walsh 82, Davenport 56
Mo.-St. Louis 73, Truman St. 68
Ferris St. 87, Findlay 81
Hillsdale 68, Cedarville 61
Alas. Fairbanks 70, Cal St. San Marcos 63
Azusa Pacific 66, Point Loma 64
Cal St. San B’dino 72, Cal Poly Pomona 69
Chico St. 78, Academy of Art 61
Indiana (Pa.) 65, Fayetteville St. 49
Mercyhurst 71, Millersville 65
West Virginia St. 103, West Liberty 94
Cal U (Pa.) 95, Fairmont St. 74
Augustana (S.D.) 83, Southwestern Okla. 64
Upper Iowa 91, Central Okla. 74
Washburn 83, Minn. Duluth 73
Northwest Mo. St. 69, MSU Moorhead 54
Bentley 95, Felician 63
Pace 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 64
St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Franklin Pierce 69
New Haven 78, St. Anselm 70
Nova Southeastern 113, Savannah St. 62
Union (Tenn.) 65, Miles 50
Alabama Huntsville 106, Barry 99
Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 82, West Ala. 60
Lubbock Christian 80, Tex. A&M-Commerce 63
Colorado Mesa 69, Tex. A&M-Kingsville 55
West Tex. A&M 84, Angelo St. 76
Black Hills St. 76, DBU 68
Augusta 106, Belmont Abbey 77
UNC Pembroke 74, Flagler 70
Queens (N.C.) 86, Columbus St. 84
Lincoln Memorial 100, Georgia College 65
Mo.-St. Louis 87, Walsh 58
Hillsdale 90, Ferris St. 74
Alas. Fairbanks 72, Azusa Pacific 71
Chico St. 91, Cal St. San B’dino 82
Indiana (Pa.) 58, Mercyhurst 55
Cal U (Pa.) 67, West Virginia St. 65
Augustana (S.D.) 65, Upper Iowa 60
Northwest Mo. St. 70, Washburn 55
Bentley 96, Pace 84
St. Thomas Aquinas 71, New Haven 61
Nova Southeastern 81, Union (Tenn.) 80
Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 82, Alabama Huntsville 67
Colorado Mesa 63, Lubbock Christian 62
Black Hills St. 91, West Tex. A&M 77
Augusta 82, UNC Pembroke 76
Queens (N.C.) 81, Lincoln Memorial 76
Hillsdale vs. Mo.-St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chico St. vs. Alas. Fairbanks, 10 p.m.
Indiana (Pa.) vs. Cal U (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Augustana (S.D.) vs. Northwest Mo. St., 8 p.m.
Bentley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Nova Southeastern vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.), 7 p.m.
Colorado Mesa vs. Black Hills St., 8 p.m.
Augusta vs. Queens (N.C.), 7 p.m.
