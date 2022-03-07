On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 4

Wis.-Oshkosh 92, Blackburn 74

CWRU 91, Dubuque 87

Mary Hardin-Baylor 88, Chapman 81

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Trinity (Texas) 77, Whitworth 52

Wis.-Platteville 76, Marian (Wis.) 59

Calvin 77, Saint John’s (Minn.) 71

Elmhurst 95, Wash. & Jeff. 70

Pomona-Pitzer 67, Northwestern-St. Paul 66

Emory 65, Averett 60

Wabash 91, Berry 79

Stevens 84, Mount Union 74

        Read more: Sports News

Williams 95, Neumann 57

Ill. Wesleyan 73, Franklin 55

Wis.-La Crosse 90, Heidelberg 86

WashU 71, Cornell College 58

Wheaton (Ill.) 71, Hope 69

Marietta 91, Medaille 79

Rochester (N.Y.) 88, Eastern 65

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Keene St. 84, Swarthmore 83

Oswego St. 82, Hood 73

Chris. Newport 88, Baruch 50

Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84

Stockton 87, Wilson 52

Johns Hopkins 63, Yeshiva 59

Randolph-Macon 99, Mitchell 57

Babson 80, DeSales 67

Nazareth 78, Westfield St. 71

UMass Dartmouth 86, Emerson 83

Wesleyan (Conn.) 81, Husson 61

Rensselaer 78, Nichols 58

WPI 77, Vassar 58

Penn St. Harrisburg 63, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 53

Second Round

Saturday, March 5

CWRU 77, Wis.-Oshkosh 74

Mary Hardin-Baylor 98, Trinity (Texas) 82

Calvin 76, Wis.-Platteville 64

Elmhurst 76, Pomona-Pitzer 70

Wabash 87, Emory 86

Williams 71, Stevens 61

Ill. Wesleyan 65, Wis.-La Crosse 56

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, WashU 61

Marietta 88, Rochester (N.Y.) 83

Oswego St. 84, Keene St. 63

Chris. Newport 81, Susquehanna 67

Stockton 70, Johns Hopkins 63

Randolph-Macon 67, Babson 51

UMass Dartmouth 78, Nazareth 68

Rensselaer 59, Wesleyan (Conn.) 58

WPI 72, Penn St. Harrisburg 52

Third Round

Friday, March 11

CWRU vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor , 8 p.m.

Calvin vs. Elmhurst , 5 p.m.

Wabash vs. Williams , 5:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Wheaton (Ill.) , 8:30 p.m.

Marietta vs. Oswego St. , 7 p.m.

Chris. Newport vs. Stockton , 4 p.m.

Randolph-Macon vs. UMass Dartmouth , 7:30 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. WPI , 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 12

CWRU-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Calvin-Elmhurst-winner, 8 p.m.

Wabash-Williams-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Wheaton (Ill.)-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Marietta-Oswego St.-winner vs. Chris. Newport-Stockton-winner, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon-UMass Dartmouth-winner vs. Rensselaer-WPI-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News