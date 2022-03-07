NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
Wis.-Oshkosh 92, Blackburn 74
CWRU 91, Dubuque 87
Mary Hardin-Baylor 88, Chapman 81
Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.
Trinity (Texas) 77, Whitworth 52
Wis.-Platteville 76, Marian (Wis.) 59
Calvin 77, Saint John’s (Minn.) 71
Elmhurst 95, Wash. & Jeff. 70
Pomona-Pitzer 67, Northwestern-St. Paul 66
Emory 65, Averett 60
Wabash 91, Berry 79
Stevens 84, Mount Union 74
Williams 95, Neumann 57
Ill. Wesleyan 73, Franklin 55
Wis.-La Crosse 90, Heidelberg 86
WashU 71, Cornell College 58
Wheaton (Ill.) 71, Hope 69
Marietta 91, Medaille 79
Rochester (N.Y.) 88, Eastern 65
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Keene St. 84, Swarthmore 83
Oswego St. 82, Hood 73
Chris. Newport 88, Baruch 50
Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84
Stockton 87, Wilson 52
Johns Hopkins 63, Yeshiva 59
Randolph-Macon 99, Mitchell 57
Babson 80, DeSales 67
Nazareth 78, Westfield St. 71
UMass Dartmouth 86, Emerson 83
Wesleyan (Conn.) 81, Husson 61
Rensselaer 78, Nichols 58
WPI 77, Vassar 58
Penn St. Harrisburg 63, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 53
CWRU 77, Wis.-Oshkosh 74
Mary Hardin-Baylor 98, Trinity (Texas) 82
Calvin 76, Wis.-Platteville 64
Elmhurst 76, Pomona-Pitzer 70
Wabash 87, Emory 86
Williams 71, Stevens 61
Ill. Wesleyan 65, Wis.-La Crosse 56
Wheaton (Ill.) 63, WashU 61
Marietta 88, Rochester (N.Y.) 83
Oswego St. 84, Keene St. 63
Chris. Newport 81, Susquehanna 67
Stockton 70, Johns Hopkins 63
Randolph-Macon 67, Babson 51
UMass Dartmouth 78, Nazareth 68
Rensselaer 59, Wesleyan (Conn.) 58
WPI 72, Penn St. Harrisburg 52
CWRU vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor , 8 p.m.
Calvin vs. Elmhurst , 5 p.m.
Wabash vs. Williams , 5:30 p.m.
Ill. Wesleyan vs. Wheaton (Ill.) , 8:30 p.m.
Marietta vs. Oswego St. , 7 p.m.
Chris. Newport vs. Stockton , 4 p.m.
Randolph-Macon vs. UMass Dartmouth , 7:30 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. WPI , 4:30 p.m.
CWRU-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Calvin-Elmhurst-winner, 8 p.m.
Wabash-Williams-winner vs. Ill. Wesleyan-Wheaton (Ill.)-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Marietta-Oswego St.-winner vs. Chris. Newport-Stockton-winner, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon-UMass Dartmouth-winner vs. Rensselaer-WPI-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.