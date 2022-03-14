NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Times EST (through March 17)
Times EDT (March 18)
Wis.-Oshkosh 92, Blackburn 74
CWRU 91, Dubuque 87
Mary Hardin-Baylor 88, Chapman 81
Trinity (Texas) 77, Whitworth 52
Wis.-Platteville 76, Marian (Wis.) 59
Calvin 77, Saint John’s (Minn.) 71
Elmhurst 95, Wash. & Jeff. 70
Pomona-Pitzer 67, Northwestern-St. Paul 66
Emory 65, Averett 60
Wabash 91, Berry 79
Stevens 84, Mount Union 74
Williams 95, Neumann 57
Ill. Wesleyan 73, Franklin 55
Wis.-La Crosse 90, Heidelberg 86
WashU 71, Cornell College 58
Wheaton (Ill.) 71, Hope 69
Marietta 91, Medaille 79
Rochester (N.Y.) 88, Eastern 65
Keene St. 84, Swarthmore 83
Oswego St. 82, Hood 73
Chris. Newport 88, Baruch 50
Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84
Stockton 87, Wilson 52
Johns Hopkins 63, Yeshiva 59
Randolph-Macon 99, Mitchell 57
Babson 80, DeSales 67
Nazareth 78, Westfield St. 71
UMass Dartmouth 86, Emerson 83
Wesleyan (Conn.) 81, Husson 61
Rensselaer 78, Nichols 58
WPI 77, Vassar 58
Penn St. Harrisburg 63, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 53
CWRU 77, Wis.-Oshkosh 74
Mary Hardin-Baylor 98, Trinity (Texas) 82
Calvin 76, Wis.-Platteville 64
Elmhurst 76, Pomona-Pitzer 70
Wabash 87, Emory 86
Williams 71, Stevens 61
Ill. Wesleyan 65, Wis.-La Crosse 56
Wheaton (Ill.) 63, WashU 61
Marietta 88, Rochester (N.Y.) 83
Oswego St. 84, Keene St. 63
Chris. Newport 81, Susquehanna 67
Stockton 70, Johns Hopkins 63
Randolph-Macon 67, Babson 51
UMass Dartmouth 78, Nazareth 68
Rensselaer 59, Wesleyan (Conn.) 58
WPI 72, Penn St. Harrisburg 52
Mary Hardin-Baylor 89, CWRU 84
Elmhurst 79, Calvin 77
Wabash 73, Williams 59
Ill. Wesleyan 77, Wheaton (Ill.) 73
Marietta 89, Oswego St. 81
Chris. Newport 93, Stockton 54
Randolph-Macon 92, UMass Dartmouth 69
WPI 56, Rensselaer 55
Elmhurst 87, Mary Hardin-Baylor 84
Wabash 81, Ill. Wesleyan 75
Marietta 81, Chris. Newport 79
Randolph-Macon 76, WPI 53
Elmhurst vs. Wabash , 7:30 p.m.
Marietta vs. Randolph-Macon , 5 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
