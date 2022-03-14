On Air: For Your Benefit
NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 10:00 am
Times EST (through March 17)

Times EDT (March 18)

First Round

Friday, March 4

Wis.-Oshkosh 92, Blackburn 74

CWRU 91, Dubuque 87

Mary Hardin-Baylor 88, Chapman 81

Trinity (Texas) 77, Whitworth 52

Wis.-Platteville 76, Marian (Wis.) 59

Calvin 77, Saint John’s (Minn.) 71

Elmhurst 95, Wash. & Jeff. 70

Pomona-Pitzer 67, Northwestern-St. Paul 66

Emory 65, Averett 60

Wabash 91, Berry 79

Stevens 84, Mount Union 74

Williams 95, Neumann 57

Ill. Wesleyan 73, Franklin 55

Wis.-La Crosse 90, Heidelberg 86

WashU 71, Cornell College 58

Wheaton (Ill.) 71, Hope 69

Marietta 91, Medaille 79

Rochester (N.Y.) 88, Eastern 65

Keene St. 84, Swarthmore 83

Oswego St. 82, Hood 73

Chris. Newport 88, Baruch 50

Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84

Stockton 87, Wilson 52

Johns Hopkins 63, Yeshiva 59

Randolph-Macon 99, Mitchell 57

Babson 80, DeSales 67

Nazareth 78, Westfield St. 71

UMass Dartmouth 86, Emerson 83

Wesleyan (Conn.) 81, Husson 61

Rensselaer 78, Nichols 58

WPI 77, Vassar 58

Penn St. Harrisburg 63, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 53

Second Round

Saturday, March 5

CWRU 77, Wis.-Oshkosh 74

Mary Hardin-Baylor 98, Trinity (Texas) 82

Calvin 76, Wis.-Platteville 64

Elmhurst 76, Pomona-Pitzer 70

Wabash 87, Emory 86

Williams 71, Stevens 61

Ill. Wesleyan 65, Wis.-La Crosse 56

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, WashU 61

Marietta 88, Rochester (N.Y.) 83

Oswego St. 84, Keene St. 63

Chris. Newport 81, Susquehanna 67

Stockton 70, Johns Hopkins 63

Randolph-Macon 67, Babson 51

UMass Dartmouth 78, Nazareth 68

Rensselaer 59, Wesleyan (Conn.) 58

WPI 72, Penn St. Harrisburg 52

Third Round

Friday, March 11

Mary Hardin-Baylor 89, CWRU 84

Elmhurst 79, Calvin 77

Wabash 73, Williams 59

Ill. Wesleyan 77, Wheaton (Ill.) 73

Marietta 89, Oswego St. 81

Chris. Newport 93, Stockton 54

Randolph-Macon 92, UMass Dartmouth 69

WPI 56, Rensselaer 55

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 12

Elmhurst 87, Mary Hardin-Baylor 84

Wabash 81, Ill. Wesleyan 75

Marietta 81, Chris. Newport 79

Randolph-Macon 76, WPI 53

Semifinals

Friday, March 18

Elmhurst vs. Wabash , 7:30 p.m.

Marietta vs. Randolph-Macon , 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

