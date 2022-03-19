On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

NCAA Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 3:05 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 15

At UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 67

Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

Wednesday, March 16

At UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

Wright St. 93, Bryant 82

Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87, 2OT

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 17

At Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49

North Carolina 95, Marquette 63

At Moda Center

Portland, Ore.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 82, Indiana 53

UCLA 57, Akron 53

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Murray St. 92, San Francisco 87, OT

St. Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79, OT

Friday, March 18

At Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee

Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73

Purdue 78, Yale 56

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas

North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT

At Moda Center

Portland, Ore.

UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 7:10 p.m.

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Murray St. vs. St. Peter’s, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

At Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee

Purdue vs. Texas, 8:40 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 25

North Carolina vs. UCLA-Saint Mary’s (Cal.) winner, TBA

Murray St.-St. Peter’s winner vs. Purdue-Texas winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 27

North Carolina_UCLA-Saint Mary’s (Cal.) winner vs. Murray St.-St. Peter’s_Purdue-Texas winner, TBA

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Friday, March 18

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

Arizona 87, Wright St. 70

TCU 69, Seton Hall 42

At PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh

Houston 82, UAB 68

Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53

Ohio St. 54, Loyola Chicago 41

Villanova 80, Delaware 60

Thursday, March 17

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63

Tennessee 88, Longwood 56

Second Round

Sunday, March 20

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

Arizona vs. TCU, 9:40 p.m.

At PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh

Illinois vs. Houston, 12:10 p.m.

Villanova vs. Ohio St., 2:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Tennessee vs. Michigan, 5:15 p.m.

At AT&T Center

San Antonio

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 24

Arizona-TCU winner vs. Illinois-Houston winner, TBA

Villanova-Ohio St. winner vs. Tennessee-Michigan winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 26

Arizona-TCU_Illinois-Houston winner vs. Villanova-Ohio St._Tennessee-Michigan winner, TBA

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 17

At Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56

Creighton 72, San Diego St. 69, OT

At KeyBank Center

Buffalo, N.Y.

Richmond 67, Iowa 63

Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57

Friday, March 18

At Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee

Iowa St. 59, LSU 54

Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, S.C.

Miami 68, Southern Cal 66

Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas vs. Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

At KeyBank Center

Buffalo, N.Y.

Providence vs. Richmond, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

At Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee

Wisconsin vs. Iowa St., 6:10 p.m.

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, S.C.

Auburn vs. Miami, 7:45 p.m.

At United Center

Chicago

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 25

Kansas-Creighton winner vs. Providence-Richmond winner, TBA

Auburn-Miami winner vs. Wisconsin-Iowa St. winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 27

Kansas-Creighton_Providence-Richmond winner vs. Auburn-Miami_Wisconsin-Iowa St. winner, TBA

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 17

At Moda Center

Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72

Memphis 64, Boise St. 53

At KeyBank Center

Buffalo, N.Y.

New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63

Arkansas 75, Vermont 71

Friday, March 18

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64

Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, S.C.

Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73

Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At Moda Center

Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga vs. Memphis, 9:40 p.m.

At KeyBank Center

Buffalo, N.Y.

Arkansas vs. New Mexico St., 8:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, 7:10 p.m.

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, S.C.

Duke vs. Michigan St., 5:15 p.m.

At Chase Center

San Francisco

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 24

Gonzaga-Memphis winner vs. Arkansas-New Mexico St. winner, TBA

Duke-Michigan St. winner vs. Texas Tech-Notre Dame winner, TBA

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 26

Gonzaga-Memphis_Arkansas-New Mexico St. winner vs. Duke-Michigan St._Texas Tech-Notre Dame winner, TBA

FINAL FOUR

At Caesars Superdome

New Orleans

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 2

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National Championship

Monday, April 4

Semifinal winners, TBA

