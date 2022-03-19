NCAA Tournament Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 67
Indiana 66, Wyoming 58
Wright St. 93, Bryant 82
Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87, 2OT
Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49
North Carolina 95, Marquette 63
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 82, Indiana 53
UCLA 57, Akron 53
Murray St. 92, San Francisco 87, OT
St. Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79, OT
Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73
Purdue 78, Yale 56
North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT
UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 7:10 p.m.
Murray St. vs. St. Peter’s, 7:45 p.m.
Purdue vs. Texas, 8:40 p.m.
North Carolina vs. UCLA-Saint Mary’s (Cal.) winner, TBA
Murray St.-St. Peter’s winner vs. Purdue-Texas winner, TBA
North Carolina_UCLA-Saint Mary’s (Cal.) winner vs. Murray St.-St. Peter’s_Purdue-Texas winner, TBA
Arizona 87, Wright St. 70
TCU 69, Seton Hall 42
Houston 82, UAB 68
Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53
Ohio St. 54, Loyola Chicago 41
Villanova 80, Delaware 60
Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63
Tennessee 88, Longwood 56
Arizona vs. TCU, 9:40 p.m.
Illinois vs. Houston, 12:10 p.m.
Villanova vs. Ohio St., 2:40 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Michigan, 5:15 p.m.
Arizona-TCU winner vs. Illinois-Houston winner, TBA
Villanova-Ohio St. winner vs. Tennessee-Michigan winner, TBA
Arizona-TCU_Illinois-Houston winner vs. Villanova-Ohio St._Tennessee-Michigan winner, TBA
Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56
Creighton 72, San Diego St. 69, OT
Richmond 67, Iowa 63
Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57
Iowa St. 59, LSU 54
Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60
Miami 68, Southern Cal 66
Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61
Kansas vs. Creighton, 3:30 p.m.
Providence vs. Richmond, 6:10 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa St., 6:10 p.m.
Auburn vs. Miami, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas-Creighton winner vs. Providence-Richmond winner, TBA
Auburn-Miami winner vs. Wisconsin-Iowa St. winner, TBA
Kansas-Creighton_Providence-Richmond winner vs. Auburn-Miami_Wisconsin-Iowa St. winner, TBA
Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72
Memphis 64, Boise St. 53
New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63
Arkansas 75, Vermont 71
Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64
Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62
Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73
Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
Gonzaga vs. Memphis, 9:40 p.m.
Arkansas vs. New Mexico St., 8:40 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, 7:10 p.m.
Duke vs. Michigan St., 5:15 p.m.
Gonzaga-Memphis winner vs. Arkansas-New Mexico St. winner, TBA
Duke-Michigan St. winner vs. Texas Tech-Notre Dame winner, TBA
Gonzaga-Memphis_Arkansas-New Mexico St. winner vs. Duke-Michigan St._Texas Tech-Notre Dame winner, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
TBD vs. TBD, TBA
Semifinal winners, TBA
