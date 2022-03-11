On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 11:11 am
3 min read
      

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. (29-1) vs. Lincoln (Pa.) (22-7), 5 p.m.

Gannon (22-7) vs. Shepherd (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Cal U (Pa.) (24-5) vs. Indiana (Pa.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Kutztown (26-6) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (21-8), Noon

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. (28-3) vs. Minnesota St. (21-6), 6 p.m.

Mo. Southern St. (24-6) vs. St. Cloud St. (23-4), 8:30 p.m.

Southwestern Okla. (29-4) vs. Missouri Western (21-9), 3:30 p.m.

Minn. Duluth (24-4) vs. Neb.-Kearney (23-7), 1 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Southern N.H. (21-6) vs. Daemen (20-4), 5 p.m.

Jefferson (23-8) vs. Bentley (19-8), 7:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chestnut Hill (24-6) vs. Pace (21-7), 2:30 p.m.

USciences (23-4) vs. Le Moyne (17-7), Noon

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland (28-2) vs. Ferris St. (22-9), 5 p.m.

Walsh (26-4) vs. Southern Ind. (23-5), 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St. (27-2) vs. Wayne St. (Mich.) (18-9), 2:30 p.m.

Drury (31-4) vs. Mo.-St. Louis (23-5), Noon

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) (26-2) vs. Savannah St. (27-2), 6 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Fla. Southern (20-9) vs. Eckerd (20-4), 8:30 p.m.

Tampa (29-5) vs. Valdosta St. (23-5), 3:30 p.m.

Lee (24-7) vs. Benedict (23-7), 1 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M (23-10) vs. Colorado Mesa (23-6), 6 p.m.

Texas Woman’s (19-8) vs. MSU Denver (22-8), 8:30 p.m.

Tex. A&M-Commerce (26-4) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (25-5), 3:30 p.m.

Lubbock Christian (26-6) vs. CSU Pueblo (23-8), 1 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia (25-3) vs. Columbus St. (17-11), 5 p.m.

Wingate (24-5) vs. Carson-Newman (26-5), 7:30 p.m.

Lander (22-4) vs. Catawba (23-6), 2:30 p.m.

Ga. Southwestern (22-6) vs. Barton (28-1), Noon

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay (22-2) vs. Academy of Art (18-10), 8 p.m.

Cal St. San Marcos (22-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (24-3), 10:30 p.m.

Central Wash. (23-7) vs. Northwest Nazarene (18-9), 5:30 p.m.

Western Wash. (20-5) vs. Alas. Anchorage (20-6), 3 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St.-Lincoln (Pa.)-winner vs. Gannon-Shepherd-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Cal U (Pa.)-Indiana (Pa.)-winner vs. Kutztown-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner, 5 p.m.

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St.-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Southwestern Okla.-Missouri Western-winner vs. Minn. Duluth-Neb.-Kearney-winner, 6 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Southern N.H.-Daemen-winner vs. Jefferson-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Chestnut Hill-Pace-winner vs. USciences-Le Moyne-winner, 5 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland-Ferris St.-winner vs. Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St.-Wayne St. (Mich.)-winner vs. Drury-Mo.-St. Louis-winner, 5 p.m.

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.)-Savannah St.-winner vs. Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa-Valdosta St.-winner vs. Lee-Benedict-winner, 6 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tex. A&M-Commerce-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner vs. Lubbock Christian-CSU Pueblo-winner, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia-Columbus St.-winner vs. Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Lander-Catawba-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-Barton-winner, 5 p.m.

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner, 10:30 p.m.

Central Wash.-Northwest Nazarene-winner vs. Western Wash.-Alas. Anchorage-winner, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans